The result: an increase in Black gay representation. The decade began with “In Living Color’s” “Men On …” sketches featuring Antoine Merriweather and Blaine Edwards as two cultural critics who viewers were supposed to assume were gay based on their disdain for all things female and the lisps with which they spoke. But by 1991, these remnants of the past were left behind. From 1991 to 1993, for example, “Roc” included four episodes with Russell, Roc’s uncle, played by “Shaft” star Richard Roundtree — known for exuding hyper manliness. Roundtree’s first appearance as Russell, on the 1991 episode “Can’t Help Loving the Man,” also marked the first time the word “marriage” was used to describe a ceremony between two same-sex individuals. (“The Golden Girls” episode “Sister of the Bride” aired earlier in 1991 but called Clayton (Blanche’s brother) and Doug’s vows a “commitment ceremony.”)