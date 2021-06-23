Marc Levinson, “Outside the Box: How Globalization Changed From Moving Stuff to Spreading Ideas.” I am on record as being unperturbed about the supply chain concerns that seem to be animating so many in 2021. Marc Levinson is someone who is more perturbed and mentioned his book to me in correspondence about this question. This is certainly a topic where the world might have evolved more rapidly than my meager abilities to detect it have noticed. The only way to test my priors on subjects like this one is to read more about the subject. So in addition to a mess of articles about supply chain disruption, I will be cracking open Levinson’s history of global value chains.