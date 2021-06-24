This is a situation, then, that demands more political accountability from Congress, not less. And yet Congress hasn’t been forced to make any major decisions on this new phase of our wars, thanks in part to two laws — the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force. The 2001 AUMF, passed to go after the Taliban and al-Qaeda, has been used to justify 41 operations in 19 countries, many of them operations that mustered almost no public scrutiny. The 2002 AUMF seemed like it was much narrower, passed to “defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.” But long after Hussein’s death it was cited by the Obama administration as an “alternative statutory authority basis” for its campaign against ISIS, and then later expanded by the Trump administration to authorize force against threats to, or stemming from, Iraq in “Syria or elsewhere,” ultimately serving as a legal basis for the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. It’s a nice illustration of how far these authorizations can be stretched that a law passed to allow the United States to strike Hussein was later used to deter Hussein’s main adversary in the region.