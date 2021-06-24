I’m part of the world’s first covid-19 human challenge study. Challenge studies, which have been instrumental to our understanding of diseases such as influenza, malaria and cholera, pose risks to volunteers that can make them controversial. Given the potentially massive scientific and social benefits of learning more about the disease, I felt willing to shoulder the risks: The dangers of covid-19 for someone my age are similar to routine medical procedures (live kidney donation being a particularly apt example). But when, in June 2020, I joined the nonprofit 1Day Sooner, which advocates for potential challenge study volunteers, there were no challenge studies planned anywhere in the world. That changed when one was announced in mid-October and granted ethical approval in February.
My journey as a research subject began in London in January, with a half-day’s worth of screening: swabs, tests and sampling to ensure I was healthy, my lungs were working properly, I was antibody-negative, and I didn’t have any preexisting conditions that increased my susceptibility to the virus. A few weeks later, I got the call I’d been hoping for: I would proceed to the next stage, which involved two meetings with a study doctor where, over several hours, we read and discussed an informed-consent form of more than 30 pages. (Study volunteers were compensated approximately $6,375, an amount based on the London living wage. As I receive the payments over the next year, I am donating them to nonprofits.)
The study started in late March. I underwent a rigorous health check for the first two days, involving X-rays, scans, lung tests and blood samples. Then, on the third day, I was given the virus.
One of the essential requirements for challenge studies is strict isolation, to ensure that the virus can’t leak into the outside world. I was confined in a biocontainment room, designed from the ground up to stop viruses from leaving. Slightly larger than a standard hospital room, it was kept at a slightly lower air pressure than the ward beyond. Nobody entered without wearing gloves, gown and a breathing hood, with a unit that pumped in decontaminated air. I couldn’t even see into the hospital — only into a small antechamber where the staff scrubbed themselves in and out. Apart from them, I had no human contact — not even with the other trial participants.
I was awake each morning by 5:30 for the study health professionals to take my vital signs, three swabs and a saliva sample; my last checks finished as late as 11:30 p.m. I gave daily blood samples and took smell tests and CT scans and had my lung function analyzed. By the end of the study, I had racked up well over 100 swab tests. While not all of that was pleasant, it was surprisingly satisfying to think about the sheer amount of data my body was generating as a study subject. The downtime was mundane: I read books, got some work done and watched a lot of Netflix.
From the outside, my family and friends also constantly checked in: Every morning, I woke up to concerned texts about my health. Though the risk of severe illness was low, the study team had steroids, oxygen and remdesivir on hand in case I took a turn for the worse. None of those treatments were perfect, which meant I was unsettled about the virus throughout the study. Fear that I might develop “long covid” dominated all our thoughts. (At the moment, I’m free of any long-term symptoms.) My mum fussed about my lung capacity, complaining that I’d “started giving her trouble before I was born and hadn’t stopped since.”
The study is ongoing in London. Because of this, on the advice of the trial team, I have chosen not to discuss my symptoms in detail, to avoid influencing any volunteers who might be deciding to enroll or are currently in the study. Suffice to say that I felt rough for quite a few days after getting the virus. It felt like something I would expect from a bad cold. I fully recovered (and had two consecutive negative coronavirus test results) by the time I left the quarantine facility — and I had a newfound respect for the power of the virus.
By the time my 17 days in the study were up, I was more than ready to go home. The view from my room on the 12th floor was stunning, but I’d become unable to look at it without being seized by the desire to get out — not helped by the fact that the government had lifted two rounds of restrictions while I was confined. When I’d entered the hospital, shops were shut and high streets mostly deserted. When I stepped outside, I felt almost overwhelmed by the surreal sight of bustling retail, pubs and restaurants, reopened for the first time in more than a year.
I felt as though I was doing something to end the pandemic misery by voluntarily exposing myself to the virus. I also carried the disheartening knowledge that this study was not as effective as it could have been. If we had run it earlier on — say, last summer — perhaps the world could have learned more about the virus faster. Perhaps we would have made swifter progress toward testing a vaccine or effective treatments.
I don’t think challenge studies only teach the world about the coronavirus. More fundamentally, they show us that there are people who are truly happy to take on physical risks to advance human knowledge and health. Denying us the opportunity to do so will only perpetuate suffering. Just as there will be more pandemics, there will be more volunteers. We have a lot to lose by ignoring them.
