By the time my 17 days in the study were up, I was more than ready to go home. The view from my room on the 12th floor was stunning, but I’d become unable to look at it without being seized by the desire to get out — not helped by the fact that the government had lifted two rounds of restrictions while I was confined. When I’d entered the hospital, shops were shut and high streets mostly deserted. When I stepped outside, I felt almost overwhelmed by the surreal sight of bustling retail, pubs and restaurants, reopened for the first time in more than a year.