A new report from our organization, the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, helps to clarify just how unusual the 2020 election was, in terms of sowing distrust among voters about the American election system — especially on the right. In the weeks before the election, there was very little difference in the confidence of Democrats and Republicans that their votes would be miscounted. In late October, according to our weekly survey of some 6,000 voters (a nationally representative sample), 62 percent of supporters of President Donald Trump and 63 percent of Biden supporters said they were somewhat or very confident that the election would be conducted fairly. But by the week after the election, a chasm had opened — with 93 percent of Biden supporters saying they were confident of fairness, compared with just 29 percent of Trump supporters. A similar post-election shift occurred around these voters' perceptions of the accuracy of vote counts and the prevalence of voter fraud.