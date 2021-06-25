Alongside legislation in the Senate to fortify antitrust laws, Cicilline and other lawmakers this month introduced a collection of bipartisan bills in the House that would follow through on recommendations of the antitrust subcommittee he chairs. The keystone bill in the package would implement “structural reforms” among the big tech companies, forcing the companies to spin off some parts of their businesses as the only surefire way to end conflicts of interest that have harmed independent firms and consumers. Two of the bills — the breakup bill and another aimed at ending their ability to preference or steer users to their own products and services — mirror past laws that restricted the ways corporations could be organized, including the 1933 Glass-Steagall Act, which for decades separated commercial and investment banking. Other bills would rewrite merger laws to prevent further concentration in tech and increase the budgets of the antitrust agencies. The House Judiciary Committee passed the bills last week, with a bipartisan collation that included Buck, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and others; they next go to the full House for debate. In all, the mission to break monopoly power is on its way.