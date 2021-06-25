These activists employed an intersectional approach to health activism that refashioned health not as a marker of personal responsibility but as a collective good in the service of gender and sexual liberation. This approach was on display in Puerto Rico during the 2019 protests against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who was accused of corruption. In a series of leaked group chats, Rosselló and members of his cabinet spewed misogynist and homophobic attacks against other politicians, journalists and local celebrities. The comments came amid financial and environmental crises for the island after the previous governor had declared its $72 billion debt unpayable and after Hurricane Maria had torn through the island, resulting in the deaths of 2,975 Puerto Ricans.