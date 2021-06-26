Over this long, unsettling period, my children have turned 10 years old and 6 years old — and my parents in France missed their birthdays. A new baby niece was born in Belgium, and I have yet to hold her. My grandpa turned 94, and I have not visited him in his new retirement home. But of course, I am one of the lucky ones. I can only imagine the tragedy of losing a loved one without being able to attend their funeral, the pain of suffering mental or physical ailments without any support network (I’ve been healthy), or the anguish of being long separated from a child or a partner (my French husband is stuck here with me).