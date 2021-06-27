For many political and business leaders, the Yaqui and their ancestral claim to both land and river have long stood in the way of what was deemed progress: modernization via commercial agriculture. The river and its irrigated banks drew 19th-century politicians and speculators alike to the region with dreams of an agricultural basin that would export food across borders to places as far away as New York and Panama. By the mid-20th century, agriculture, specifically cash crops such as cotton, rice and wheat, transformed Sonora into one of Mexico’s wealthiest states. Today, because of the region’s place in global food chains, the outcome of the battle for control over the once-mighty Yaqui River reaches far beyond this region and its people and affects us all.