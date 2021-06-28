In the late 1990s, several class-action lawsuits, including the Pigford v. Glickman and Keepseagle v. Vilsack cases, produced settlement agreements that raised the possibility of compensation for eligible class members for discrimination claims against USDA. Yet the sums of money doled out by the federal government were mere drops in the bucket compared to the vast amounts of wealth lost by farmers of color over the past century, and most farmers of color were excluded from the cases’ ambit. Just 1.4 percent of 3.4 million American farmers identified as Black in 2017, according to the most recent national data. Farmers identifying as Native American or Alaskan Native constituted only 2.3 percent of the nation’s farmers in 2017, while self-identified Asian American farmers made up fewer than 1 percent of America’s farmers.