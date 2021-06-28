The Bill of Rights lays out our most fundamental principles, the terms upon which the framers had to agree before ratifying the Constitution and giving the federal government power over the people. Though its justices can’t hear every case, it is not for the Supreme Court to cherry-pick which amendments are worthy of enforcement and which are not. If the court signals, by its case selection, that some rights count less than others, then the Constitution cannot be relied on to protect everyone. At the very least, the central principle of each amendment must be given substantive meaning, and its protection safeguarded.