Once in the U.S. they may experience homophobic and transphobic violence from U.S. immigration agents. In 2017, Victoria Castro, a Salvadoran trans woman was detained in Texas and placed in the men’s unit because her legal documentation had her assigned at birth sex rather than her gender identity. Before Castro was transferred to a specific trans detention facility, she experienced harassment from the detained men and detention staff. In 2015, ICE issued The Transgender Care Memorandum, a set of guidelines on how to provide care for transgender individuals, including recognizing individuals’ gender identity and making accurate placements within facilities. However, Human Rights Watch warns that there is no real oversight to ensure that the guidelines get followed.