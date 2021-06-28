Further, while the law may appear to be directed at a small group of abortion providers, already vilified as murderers and monsters, its broad language could sweep up a far larger group. The statute specifies anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, including “paying for or reimbursing the costs.” This phrasing could easily apply to acts such as sharing physicians’ names and phone numbers, or giving rides to appointments, as well as helping to pay for procedures. It even could include those who repair clinic buildings, sell medical equipment or offer insurance. Everyone from friends, relatives, partners and nurses to the handy-worker, security guard or insurance agent could be implicated.