Texas Republicans and antiabortion leaders who cheered when Abbott signed the bill know that scores of volunteer detectives and antiabortion lawyers are hungry to do the work that typically belongs to police and prosecutors.
Indeed, for decades, the antiabortion movement has harassed abortion providers and women seeking abortions outside of clinics. The Texas law builds on this campaign by allowing antiabortion forces to take their harassment campaigns to new levels. And even though the law expressly forbids action against a woman who has or attempts an abortion, no one should be fooled into thinking that women will go unpunished.
During the century-long history of illegal abortion in the United States before the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, women who sought abortions were punished harshly — if not always with legal ramifications. The future won’t be identical to the past — indeed the Texas law is an innovation not seen before — but abortion bans threaten to restore many of the punitive law enforcement methods of the past.
In the years before Roe legalized abortion everywhere in America, law enforcement used horrifying and invasive methods to obtain evidence of criminal abortion from women, including incarceration and bodily invasion. At times, women were held in jail as hostile witnesses, then forced to testify against their abortion provider at trial.
In 1947, for example, Chicago police captured eight women outside the building of a midwife-abortionist, put them in police cars and drove them to a medical office for internal pelvic examinations by a doctor searching for evidence of an abortion in progress. The state claimed that the police “escorted” the women, who “consented” to the exams and volunteered to testify. But there was nothing voluntary about the women’s role in this investigation; it was entirely coercive. Police had cursed at them, threatened to call a paddy wagon if they resisted and manhandled them into police cars.
And this case was not unique. It was a well-known and standard practice across the country in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s to capture abortion patients and force them to testify in court. In fact, the 1960s television courtroom drama “The Defenders” even had an episode about raiding abortion clinics.
Women who had miscarriages also faced mistreatment. Law enforcement required doctors and nurses to assume that women who said they were miscarrying or had miscarried were lying to cover up illegal abortions and protect their abortionists. Many miscarrying women, like those seeking emergency care after a poorly performed abortion, were treated as criminal suspects and questioned as such by police and medical men, often even as the women were dying.
Not only were women forced to speak of abortions they meant to keep quiet, but these conversations involved discussion of their genitals and sexuality, usually with men, sometimes in police stations or even publicly in court.
Further, in the name of gathering evidence, police, coroners and state prosecutors questioned women’s families and associates, exposing their most intimate experiences, sometimes to partners or family members who could inflict shame and mental or even physical harm if they disapproved.
Even if women never faced criminal sanction, therefore, law enforcement routinely punished them in gendered ways, through public humiliation and threats, for seeking abortion. This public naming and shaming warned all women of the danger of being caught by the police.
And it wasn’t just women who faced such consequences. At various points, boyfriends, medical instrument distributors and even newspapers faced threats and consequences. Police arrested and jailed boyfriends who had paid for the procedure; writers, advertisers and pharmacists also found themselves suddenly arrested and prosecuted for providing abortion-related information or products.
After abortion was legalized nationwide in 1973, antiabortion activists assumed the role of harassing women for seeking abortions and abortion providers. They began picketing at abortion clinics and physically blocking patients from reaching clinic doors, something that grew increasingly prevalent in the 1980s. Since the mid-1980s, weekly demonstrations have occurred at most abortion clinics — daily at many — forcing patients to walk through a gauntlet of protesters who subject patients and providers alike to name-calling, threats, “prayers” and even sometimes assaults. Showing the breadth of their efforts, these activists have even tried to persuade landlords to evict legal abortion clinics.
Crucially, the antiabortion movement also trained its foot soldiers to collect license plate numbers, follow patients home and publicize their abortions — a hint of what enforcement of the new Texas law might look like.
The law claims to protect women from legal actions, but in reality, it will fuse this harassment with the policing practices from the pre-Roe era. The pregnant person will be an essential piece of the story for many cases brought under the law.
And with volunteer antiabortion investigators on the case, not police, the harassment could escalate and target even more people than before Roe. Volunteer antiabortion investigators can turn the tools of harassment developed since the 1970s to this new purpose.
While they won’t be able to jail women or force gynecological exams, they can ask prying questions and divulge personal information. Once a patient has been identified, these self-appointed detectives can and will question relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers to find out what they know about abortion plans or practices.
Antiabortion volunteer law enforcers may claim these interviews are merely searches for evidence of violation.
But informing someone’s entire community about their sexual and reproductive life will resurrect the old punishment for women suspected of abortion: exposure, shame and, in some cases, physical danger, when parents or partners react violently to the implication. Additionally, employers, pastors and landlords may learn of abortions or abortion rights advocacy and fire, banish or evict people based on their medical care or their politics.
History shows that the Texas law, and others like it, are deeply invasive. It obliterates any right to privacy and invites harassment of health-care providers and patients. Nothing in the law protects patients’ privacy when private individuals ask questions or reveal pregnancy and abortion information. Nor does HIPAA.
The result: The most intimate details of a person’s life will be in the hands of the general public, activists and paid movement professionals.
Further, while the law may appear to be directed at a small group of abortion providers, already vilified as murderers and monsters, its broad language could sweep up a far larger group. The statute specifies anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, including “paying for or reimbursing the costs.” This phrasing could easily apply to acts such as sharing physicians’ names and phone numbers, or giving rides to appointments, as well as helping to pay for procedures. It even could include those who repair clinic buildings, sell medical equipment or offer insurance. Everyone from friends, relatives, partners and nurses to the handy-worker, security guard or insurance agent could be implicated.
Organizations and individuals dedicated to helping people who cannot access abortion because of poverty, distance from a provider or because, as minors, they need to obtain a judicial bypass to avoid state laws mandating parental notification, will surely be targeted for intending to violate the Texas law. This could threaten women’s access to abortion in states far beyond Texas. And, as in the past, poor women and women of color are most likely to suffer the results of unsafe abortions as a result of the abortion ban.
The history shows that when abortion is illegal, those targeted in the name of policing the procedure expands far beyond those performing abortions.
Finally, if allowed to stand, the Texas law threatens to embolden vigilantism against anyone the religious right and its Republican allies find abhorrent, destroying not only privacy, but also sweeping aside many of the bedrock protections of American law.