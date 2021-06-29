When activists said that AIDS was a political crisis, they meant that the epidemic was driven by greed, neglect and indifference. The same can be said of the coronavirus, a pandemic made worse by the greed of corporations that drove people back to work in conditions that make them sick, the neglect that leaves poor and minority communities vulnerable to the virus and indifference to the death and suffering that the pandemic has wrought on those same communities. And it seems entirely likely that in the United States, covid-19, like AIDS, will settle further into communities such as these, while the rest of the country moves on.