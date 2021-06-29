2. Proof of intent to discriminate is important. One of the last cases pending on the Supreme Court’s docket, Brnovich v. DNC, which could be decided this week, involves Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. At stake is the test courts use to establish impermissible discrimination. Given the conservative bent of the court, there are concerns it will create a more rigorous standard for Section 2 challengers to meet than the “results test” that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit used to invalidate two restrictive Arizona provisions. The results test requires plaintiffs to establish that the challenged provision has a discriminatory impact on minorities, which is explained by the jurisdiction’s history of discrimination. In Brnovich, the court could replace this discriminatory impact test with a more stringent one that requires proof of intentional discrimination to invalidate a new law. The Justice Department, pointedly, accuses the Georgia legislature of intentional discrimination against minority voters.