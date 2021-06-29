Our hotel is air-conditioned — a privilege I regard with equal parts gratitude and guilt — but there is a fragility to this comfort. The building is 100 years old, and the elevators have already wheezed a sigh of defeat, refusing to budge. I don’t mind taking the stairs. The idea of being trapped in a hot elevator is too terrifying to contemplate. I’ve read too many apocalyptic fiction stories where ancillary characters die that way (and I need those stories to stay, well, fictional). But so much of what we’re experiencing feels like a doomsday novel come alive. I stand in the lobby, looking at the blazing street, the heat radiating through the giant glass doors. Outside, the air feels like it is on fire, the sensation you get when you open up an oven and it blasts heat on you. It is inescapable, even in the shade or after the sun goes down (which, in the northwest at this time of year, is close to 10 p.m.). I keep expecting a breeze, but the air is still, hanging motionless over the empty streets. Standing in the shade, my face feels painful, the singe of a sunburn. But I’m wearing a hat and sunglasses and a mask, and I’ve slathered on a level of sunscreen so high it sounds like the name of an android. It’s just the air itself which hurts.