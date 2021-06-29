Complaints led to changes in DRRI’s methods and a shift in the focus on race relations education in the military more broadly. Students at DRRI had volunteered to attend; others in the armed forces, however, were less enthusiastic to engage in race relations training. A 1978 analysis suggested that race relations courses should be “less centered on minority history and culture,” be “less slanted to benefit minorities” and involve “less blaming of whites.” While the report noted some “improvement in racial attitudes and perceptions,” it stated that this progress had ended by 1976. In fact, the study identified a new problem: “the anger of an increasing number of whites who see themselves as being victimized by what they perceived as ‘reverse discrimination’ ” — the “White rage” that Milley stated that he wanted to understand.