Ranked-choice voting in fact has significant unacknowledged potential to drive voters deeper into partisan camps. One illustrative episode comes from Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District. In 2020, Jake Auchincloss, a moderate Democrat, won the primary in the district, ensuring his general election victory in a Democratic stronghold. He won with less than a quarter of the primary votes, while a slew of more progressive candidates split the remainder of the electorate, each individually falling short of Auchincloss’s total. Had Massachusetts adopted ranked-choice voting — as voters had the option to do in a 2018 referendum — one of the more polarizing candidates very well could have won. Arguably a progressive Democrat would better represent opinion in the Massachusetts 4th, but moderation would have lost out. This reflects an incoherence of the push for ranked-choice voting: Activists argue that the system will both temper our politics and make them more representative. But these goals are clearly incompatible in some circumstances.