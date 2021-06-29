Not only that, but the rollout has been simpler than some feared. One of the knocks on the new system, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, has been that it is too complicated. Yet, as the New York Times noted, voters in the city were “characteristically unfazed.” That is a bit of hometown chauvinism; in fact, voters everywhere are unfazed. Ranked-choice voting is used nationwide and without difficulty in Ireland and Australia, for instance.
Trouble is, the complexity canard is just about the only objection to ranked-choice voting that the public hears about. So here is another: Ranked-choice voting doesn’t deliver on advocates’ promises.
Activists have argued that ranked-choice voting makes space for viable third-party candidates, leads to more civil campaigns and reduces polarization. As the reform outfit FairVote puts it, “RCV encourages more civil discourse between candidates because candidates campaign not only for first-choice support, but also the second-choice support of other candidates. Consequently, candidates need to appeal to a broader range of voters in order to win.” At the same time, according to good-governance advocates Rob Richie and David Daley, ranked-choice voting allows voters to “truly decide”: It will supposedly free us from playing strategic games with our votes, and instead allow us to follow our consciences by supporting a low-probability third-party candidate first and a lesser-of-evils candidate second. Ranked-choice voting, in other words, lets you vote for Ralph Nader without killing Al Gore’s chances.
Theory tends not to match reality. The outcome in New York is not yet known, but on the basis of first-round votes, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a sizable lead. Adams, considered one of the more moderate candidates in the race, evidently doesn’t need ranked-choice voting to rise to the top. His coalition of labor, Blacks and Latinos, and outer-borough voters who tend to be less progressive than Manhattanites, looks like a microcosm of Joe Biden’s in the 2020 presidential race — a contest that involved almost no ranked-choice voting.
Indeed, runoffs could unseat Adams in favor of a strong progressive — the opposite outcome of what advocates suggest. Meanwhile, Adams’s more progressive opponents urged voters to leave him off their ballots entirely, pointing to an obvious means by which partisans will work around ranked-choice voting’s purported moderating effects. (New Yorkers had the option of ranking up to five candidates but only had to list one.) And of course, no third-party candidates took part in this primary election. The potential third-party impact of ranked-choice voting is limited to races decided in general elections. Such competitive contests are increasingly rare and, at any rate, can be expected to induce a modicum of moderation on their own.
Ranked-choice voting in fact has significant unacknowledged potential to drive voters deeper into partisan camps. One illustrative episode comes from Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District. In 2020, Jake Auchincloss, a moderate Democrat, won the primary in the district, ensuring his general election victory in a Democratic stronghold. He won with less than a quarter of the primary votes, while a slew of more progressive candidates split the remainder of the electorate, each individually falling short of Auchincloss’s total. Had Massachusetts adopted ranked-choice voting — as voters had the option to do in a 2018 referendum — one of the more polarizing candidates very well could have won. Arguably a progressive Democrat would better represent opinion in the Massachusetts 4th, but moderation would have lost out. This reflects an incoherence of the push for ranked-choice voting: Activists argue that the system will both temper our politics and make them more representative. But these goals are clearly incompatible in some circumstances.
More fundamentally, while the goal of making American democracy more representative is entirely laudable, it is also beyond the powers of ranked-choice voting.
Our governing systems, at the federal and state levels, are antidemocratic by design. Indeed, the Constitution itself may be the highest obstacle to self-government. The Senate and electoral college are masterpieces of nonrepresentation, dramatically inflating the value of voting in Wyoming and Rhode Island while discounting the votes of Californians and Floridians. The use of winner-take-all districts, as opposed to proportional voting, ensures that Massachusetts Republicans — about a third of the state — have no like-minded representation in Congress. Texas, meanwhile, currently sends 22 Republicans to the U.S. House and 13 Democrats, even though, excluding third-party voters, 46 percent of Texans voted for Democrats in 2020 House races.
Some state houses are even less representative than U.S. House delegations, thanks to gerrymandering and tiny legislatures. The political scientist Jowei Chen has shown that state houses with more districts should generally experience less gerrymandering, since they have fewer electorally close districts and thus fewer opportunities for creative boundary-making. This relationship is pronounced in swing states like Wisconsin, where Democrats in 2020 won 46 percent of the vote but only 38 seats in the 99-member House. If the Wisconsin House had 400 members, as New Hampshire’s does, it would be much harder for the GOP to cheat its way into control in Madison.
And then there is the frightening combination of judicial review and vague yet substantive constitutional rights, such as protection for the “free exercise of religion.” Our Constitution hives off important political controversies from democratic contestation, so that when elected state leaders decide, for instance, to institute public health measures to prevent the spread of epidemics, unelected Supreme Court judges can reverse those measures on the basis of their idiosyncratic interpretations of ambiguous constitutional language. Alas, there is apparently no way to find, in that language, a right to cast a vote and have it count, although somehow the unenumerated right of wealthy donors to influence elections in secret is readily discerned.
None of this means that ranked-choice voting advocates are a baleful element in the body politic. Their overall goal, of democratizing the United States, could not be sounder. But electoral reforms on the scale of ranked-choice voting are unlikely to make any difference in that struggle.
Read more: