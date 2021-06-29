Aside from some remarks he made at the Conservative Political Action Conference and his speech that preceded the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump has had a quiet 2021. Much the same can be said for one of the primary amplifiers of his and others’ falsehoods: QAnon’s de facto leader, Q, hasn’t posted new information since December. On Saturday, in Ohio’s vast middle, Trump returned to public speaking. This time, he was to be accompanied by all you might expect from an 88-degree evening at the Lorain County Fairgrounds — a dusty parking area, livestock stalls and creaky grandstands under the rich, dank odor of manure and surrounded by verdant fields. Air Force One would not be deployed. His lectern wouldn’t be adorned by the presidential seal. He’s not officially running for anything, even if all signs point to a bid in 2024. So, who would want to attend a Trump rally in 2021?