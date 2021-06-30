Such racist thinking was not unique to the South. The threat of an idle Black population had long inflected debates over emancipation in the Northern states as well. Thus, when bringing news of the January 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Tex., on June 19, 1865 (Juneteenth), the New York-born Union army general Gordon Granger took care to add: “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed … that they will not be supported in idleness either [at military posts] or elsewhere.” Assumptions about Black people’s laziness were deeply rooted in a racist tradition that was at least as much at home in the North as in the South. Claims of labor shortage played on these racist assumptions to gain sympathy for Southern planters beyond the South and to undercut Reconstruction policies designed to enhance the bargaining power of freedpeople.