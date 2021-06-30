Walker was a war hero, having led a commando unit at the Anzio beachhead during World War II. Later, he commanded the paratroopers sent to Little Rock in 1957 to protect the “Little Rock Nine” as they integrated Central High School. But by the early 1960s the general had become a politically polarizing and controversial figure. In 1961, Congress censured Walker for claiming that the Democratic Party and the Kennedy administration were filled with communist sympathizers. After his resignation, Walker became a cause celebre on the right, which portrayed him as a victim of creeping liberal authoritarianism.