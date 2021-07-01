Their fortitude didn’t alter Nixon’s desire to reshape the production so that it better reflected his uncritical vision of America’s past and present. He even asked his longtime acquaintance Jack Warner — the staunchly Republican former president of Warner Bros. Studios and producer of the 1972 movie version of “1776”— to cut “Cool, Cool Considerate Men.” Warner not only made the cut but attempted to make it permanent by ordering his editor to shred the negatives of the scene. Despite these efforts, a copy of the footage was saved and stored in a Kansas salt mine where studios preserved many of their films before the digital age. Nonetheless, thanks to Nixon, audiences didn’t see the full movie version of show until the 2002 release of the director’s cut.