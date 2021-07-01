Yet, removing the Taney bust is not a sign, as McCarthy implies, that we have reached an endpoint of colorblind harmony, equity and historical consensus. Instead, it is a simple, but welcome, step toward a more candid national assessment of the historical tensions between freedom and slavery and equality and injustice that have enabled a bust of one of our most infamous judges to remain in the Capitol for almost a century and a half. The fact that Taney’s legacy was so fiercely debated mere months after his death has mostly been forgotten. But it is a reminder of the import of accurate historical memory, and understanding our past to improve our future.