Evoking selective prosecution is also a procedural defense that basically amounts to an admission that the crime happened. The defense claims that others did it, too, but the defendants were singled out for prosecution. The idea is that the defendant may be guilty, but the case should be dismissed because the prosecution violated the defendant’s Fourteenth Amendment rights. In this case, though, “Yes, I did it, but others did it, too, so why are you going after me?” — which is what the Trump Organization seems to be saying in its statement — is not a viable legal defense, since there’s no reason to believe anyone’s rights were violated in the prosecution of the alleged offenses.