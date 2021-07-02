Such mayhem only distracted from the primary objective: Pope’s Day was meant to instill national pride by cultivating a pervasive anti-Catholicism that shaped all of British North America. By the time of the Revolution, Catholics were feared like few others. To many colonial American Protestants, it was no exaggeration to say the Catholic church was the embodiment of evil on Earth. Its leader, the Pope, was the “Man of Sin” (the Antichrist), “Vice-regent” to the Devil as well as the “Whore of Babylon” all in one. In the minds of Protestant colonists, Catholics, the Pope and the Devil were set to destroy good in the world through whatever means, aiming to enslave all of creation.