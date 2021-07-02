Held on Nov. 5, Pope’s Day commemorated the failed attempt of a group of conspirators — led by Guy Fawkes, of masked mustachio fame — to blow up Westminster Palace in 1605 and thereby return England to the Catholic fold. They were caught and Fawkes was tortured. But after the Protestant King William and Queen Mary ousted England’s last Catholic monarch 83 years later, November Fifth became one of the most popular holidays in British North America. (Guy Fawkes Night is still celebrated in Britain with bonfires and fireworks.)
Colonists of all classes, creeds (except, the roughly 1 percent of the population who professed Catholicism) and even races celebrated Britain’s “deliverance” from what they called “Popery and Slavery.” Colonists built massive, gargantuan floats, which they carted through towns in grand procession. Children danced down the street while their parents laughed and applauded. Speeches were made commending British Americans for their always hardy defense of their rights and liberties. Toasts were made in honor of the “Defender of the Faith,” His Royal Majesty King George.
The festivities often devolved into violence. In Boston, for instance, fighting regularly broke out as denizens from the north and south ends of town met with their floats to do battle. Brandishing “Clubs and Cutlashes in a Rage and Fury which only Hell could inspire,” they appeared, as the Boston Evening-Post reported, always ready to “break one another’s Bones or dash [their] Brains out.” And in New York in 1755, the citizens united to try to abduct a captured “Romish” French general, who only made off unharmed by throwing money at the throng.
Such mayhem only distracted from the primary objective: Pope’s Day was meant to instill national pride by cultivating a pervasive anti-Catholicism that shaped all of British North America. By the time of the Revolution, Catholics were feared like few others. To many colonial American Protestants, it was no exaggeration to say the Catholic church was the embodiment of evil on Earth. Its leader, the Pope, was the “Man of Sin” (the Antichrist), “Vice-regent” to the Devil as well as the “Whore of Babylon” all in one. In the minds of Protestant colonists, Catholics, the Pope and the Devil were set to destroy good in the world through whatever means, aiming to enslave all of creation.
Even in Maryland, which was originally founded as a haven for English members of the faith, such fears led to legislation barring Catholics from voting, holding office or worshiping in public. Catholic people’s property was subject to arbitrary dispossession and attempts were made to restrict their immigration. There were also rampant accusations suggesting they incited “savage” Natives and “puerile” Africans to violence. That is why, on those great careening carts Americans hauled through town on Pope’s Day, the pontiff himself, and his hellish master, were made in effigy looking ridiculous, but also monstrous, dressed in tar and feathers.
Indeed, it was from Pope’s Day that Americans developed their taste for bedecking enemies in tar and feathers, and the freedoms we celebrate on July Fourth are linked to these Pope’s Day traditions. Once the mother country itself became “haughty and proud,” bent on “enslaving us all,” Americans knew all too well what they needed to do. In Charleston a year and half before July 4, 1776, figures of British ministers were joined with the “Pope and the Devil” on a great “moving machine” before they were thrown into a “large bonfire” attended by all the city’s liberty-loving patriots.
The actual Pope’s Day celebrations more or less died with the Revolution. Repulsed by the ignorance and brutality the celebration brought out — especially as the fledgling nation was trying to make common cause with Canada, which had a large Catholic population, against the British crown — George Washington ordered “that ridiculous and childish custom” banned during the War for Independence. It only lost further appeal when Catholic France came to the colonists’ aid during the war.
Having fought in higher proportions for the patriot cause than most of their Protestant countrymen, Catholics found the doors to American society opened far wider for them after the Revolution than before. On November Fifth, they had been scorned as enemies and traitors. On July Fourth, Catholic patriots joined their Protestant allies in celebrating the birth of their nation.
Yet anti-Catholicism, as well as the vilification and distrust of marginalized communities more broadly, persisted. Irish Catholic immigrants in particular were treated with contempt and hostility throughout the 19th century, often compared in unflattering lights to African Americans. Conspiratorial fears have arisen against just about every minority community in American history, including the racist idea that “the Chinese” would subvert Americans’ manly independence with kowtowing servility, that communists could never be trustworthy citizens, or that Mexico was intentionally sending “bad hombres” across the border.
In many ways, revisiting Pope’s Day is revisiting yet another unpleasant part of our history. Rather than ignore the noxious connections between Pope’s Day and Independence Day, however, we should reflect how the end of Pope’s Day, the birth of our nation and the eventual inclusion of Catholics to the very heights of American society — six of the nine Supreme Court justices, both leaders of the House of Representatives and even the president all profess the faith — bespeaks a note of hope as our nation continues to reckon with its past in pursuit of its future.