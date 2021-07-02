For all these reasons, looking at the public facts we do have and applying the law to them, we believe Trump remains at risk of indictment. That is not to say he will necessarily be charged. Assessing present risk is not the same as predicting future investigative outcomes, and there are unique questions to weigh in deciding to file criminal charges against a former president who hasn’t ruled out running for another term. Nor do we have all the evidence — although we have more to work with now that the first charges are on record. But the facts we do have, the patterns they suggest, the determination of the prosecutors and the pressure on Weisselberg are all ominous for Trump.