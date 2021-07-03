Donald H. Rumsfeld was a visionary. Sure, he was a wretched secretary of defense: Rumsfeld was the man who, when approving torture methods for wartime interrogations, scribbled a note questioning why the methods couldn’t be harsher — only to be surprised by the abuse scandal at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison. He was the official who, having ensured radically low troop numbers in Iraq, undercut attempts to fund post-invasion reconstruction — only to be surprised by chaos and insurgency. “If you think we’re going to spend a billion dollars of our money over there, you are sadly mistaken,” he said. (So far, the cost is closer to $2 trillion.) He had rejected fears of an extended occupation, claiming the war would last “five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn’t going to last any longer than that.” (We’re still there.) And amid the looting his overstretched invasion force was helpless to stop, he reasoned: “Stuff happens. It’s untidy, and freedom’s untidy, and free people are free to make mistakes and commit crimes and do bad things.” (The certainty of widespread disorder was one reason military planners had argued for greater troop numbers in the first place.)