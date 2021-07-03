This is not to say that Weisselberg is not important; he is, and if he does indeed flip, it will be a major development in the case. But his cooperation is a shortcut, not an essential, even though it makes for a better story in the media. In movies and on TV, the don is undone by his trusted lieutenants’ betrayal. In real life, Trump may be undone by his underlings — but it may be more by their emails and notes years ago, and less what they say in court.