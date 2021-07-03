This has led many observers to conclude that without Weisselberg’s cooperation, prosecutors will be unable to make a case against former president Donald Trump.
But what if Weisselberg is not the star witness, the sine qua non without whom the case will fall apart? What if the star witness here is not a witness at all, but rather a collection of emails, spreadsheets and other corporate files?
The dramatization of the American courtroom centers on its dialogues and soliloquies — the heat of a witness being cross-examined, the oratory of a closing argument. Yet just as most cases never go to trial, most cases are not won or lost on witness testimony, but instead on documents, especially in white-collar cases where there’s usually a trove of business records. Witnesses make great TV, but it’s the “receipts” that make great cases.
The last time the People of the State of New York took the Trump Organization to court, it was in the Trump University case filed in 2013, a civil prosecution I helped lead. Our case featured testimony from Trump University’s executives, to be sure — plus the often-heart-rending stories of dozens of defrauded victims — but at its core, our case was built on a foundation of documents. In our initial filings alone, we attached multiple boxes worth of exhibits, most importantly the transcripts of Trump University “seminars,” as well as the playbook used by its “instructors,” financial and human resources records and a large number of internal emails, including from people who are now household names, like Weisselberg, Jeff McConney and Michael Cohen.
In the current case, there is a veritable feast of documents likely available. Emails are only the most obvious example, but we also know from Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, that the Trump team frequently kept recorded meetings; there could be audio files (like the now-famous one Cohen recorded regarding hush money for Stormy Daniels) or transcripts or both. Business teleconferences are frequently recorded and archived. If any attendees of a meeting kept notes at the time, and that time can be proven — via the metadata showing the time a file was created, for example — then those notes can potentially be admissible as evidence.
Spreadsheets and other ledgers are especially important here: If prosecutors can show that one set of real numbers existed and that a second set was then created, shared and approved, it may be corroborating evidence of intentional fraud. One ledger that may loom especially large is the “Donald Trump’s Detail General Ledger” referenced in the Weisselberg indictment; if Trump had a ledger that he reviewed regularly with Weisselberg, for example, that could be one of the key exhibits going forward.
There is a reason why the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office went all the way to the Supreme Court to get all of these documents. And after they got those documents, there is a reason why the New York attorney general’s office elevated their investigation to a criminal probe and joined the district attorney’s effort — and the two empaneled a special grand jury. These are the actions of veteran prosecutors who know they have the goods.
Even with the best of documents, though, context can be immensely helpful, especially when bringing a case involving an institutional hierarchy. How are decisions made by the top executives? Who signs off on those key decisions? What materials are they shown? What are the customs and habits regarding how work gets done in that organization? What is their modus operandi, in other words?
The Trump Organization has a very clear modus operandi: The animating goal for anyone at the company is to please Donald Trump and avoid his wrath. As we learned during the Trump University case, Trump maintains an exceptionally tight grip on all decision-making — and above all, on anything that reflects on his public image, like marketing materials, photos and videos of him, words attributed to him, etc. And as Cohen has noted, this includes public-facing financial reports, because they showed his putative wealth and success.
Trump’s highly centralized, command-and-control managerial style led to a culture in which his approval or disapproval was all-important. For example, in the Trump University documents, any time that someone in the organization had communicated with Trump about something and received his approval, they brandished that fact like a prized trophy, stating in their emails that “Mr. Trump” had said this or that “DJT” had approved that.
This custom within the Trump Organization may help prosecutors to answer an important challenge: How to show Trump’s involvement, even though he does not personally use email. If everyone else in the company recorded every move he made, then his own lack of emails may not matter.
So who will provide this critical context on how the Trump Organization worked? It need not be Weisselberg. It can be anyone in the executive team at Trump Tower, a group that includes McConney, a Trump Organization senior vice president who may already be cooperating with prosecutors. Ultimately, it may end up being Cohen who serves as a sort of Virgil to guide jurors through the underworld of Trump Tower, painting a picture of daily life working for Trump.
This is not to say that Weisselberg is not important; he is, and if he does indeed flip, it will be a major development in the case. But his cooperation is a shortcut, not an essential, even though it makes for a better story in the media. In movies and on TV, the don is undone by his trusted lieutenants’ betrayal. In real life, Trump may be undone by his underlings — but it may be more by their emails and notes years ago, and less what they say in court.