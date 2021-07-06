The laws’ proponents argue they are necessary to protect “vulnerable children” from abuse, but the facts belie their claims. Doctors do not prescribe any medical treatments for children until they reach puberty, and then begin with entirely reversible hormone blockers. Transgender individuals are not typically eligible for surgical interventions until they are 18 years old. Because transgender youths benefit so dramatically from even limited treatments, major pediatric and psychiatric associations have opposed the restrictions as harmful to children. Lawmakers are nevertheless relying on child protection arguments because this rhetoric has succeeded in curtailing LGBTQ rights for half a century.
In the 1970s, in the wake of the Stonewall Uprising and building on the success of the civil rights movement, the newly solidified gay rights movement began making gains, especially at the local level. Horrified, religious conservatives rose to power in part through claims that gay and lesbian rights were harmful to children. Religious rights activists insisted that same-sex sexuality was both immoral and a choice, one that children would succumb to if they were not taught early and often that homosexuality was dangerous and socially unacceptable. In their view, gay adults served as role models for homosexuality. To protect children from these influences, Christian conservatives claimed, the state had to restrict gay and lesbian people’s rights.
These arguments resonated with voters, who pushed back against gay and lesbian gains. In 1977, for example, singer and orange juice pitchwoman Anita Bryant successfully led a voter referendum to overturn Miami’s sexual orientation nondiscrimination law. Her Save Our Children campaign emphasized the danger of gay and lesbian role models, describing the referendum as necessary to counter “role modeling homosexuals, the ones who aren’t openly recruiting, but who don’t stay in the closet.” For Bryant and other religious conservatives, gay and lesbian rights were particularly pernicious because they rejected traditional notions of morality. However, focusing on child protection was what brought people to the polls.
After almost 70 percent of Miami’s voters approved the anti-discrimination law’s repeal, other conservative groups launched ballot initiatives around the country. Voters in Wichita, Eugene, Ore., and St. Paul, Minn., overturned their cities’ gay rights ordinances the following year. Bryant’s campaign also inspired California state Sen. John Briggs, who sponsored a statewide referendum in 1978 to keep homosexuality out of public schools. In addition to barring gay and lesbian teachers, straight educators who supported gay rights would have lost their jobs. Voters rejected the proposal, which many criticized as creating “a Big Brother atmosphere.”
Nonetheless, despite Briggs’s overreach, claims that gays and lesbians were harmful to children also inspired elected officials to restrict gay and lesbian rights. In 1985, New Hampshire banned gays and lesbians from serving as foster parents. Prospective foster families had to sign a form attesting that no adult in the household was gay. Lawmakers again argued that gay role models would lead children to elect the “gay lifestyle.” One lawmaker explained his fear this way: “A friend tells me that if you speak French at home around young children, they grow up learning how to speak French … I think that same principle applies to young children who are raised by foster parents.” Massachusetts and California developed similar policies.
These child protection arguments also featured prominently in efforts to prevent marriage equality. Throughout the 2000s, citizens in 36 states went to the ballot box — sometimes more than once — to vote on whether same-sex couples should have the right to marry. Opponents of marriage equality persuaded voters to ban same-sex marriage by arguing that schools would otherwise teach children that there was no difference between heterosexual and same-sex marriage. They implied that, with this instruction, children would become gay.
For example, before California voters went to the polls in 2008, the sponsors of the proposed statewide marriage ban repeatedly aired a commercial that featured a pigtailed girl excitedly telling her mother about her day at school. The girl learned that a prince could marry a prince, which meant that “I can marry a princess!” The ad was particularly effective at convincing parents of school-age children, who tipped the vote against marriage equality.
Opponents of LGBTQ rights applied these child protection claims to battles over transgender rights as well. When cities and states began enacting gender identity anti-discrimination laws in the late 2000s, conservatives argued that predators would exploit the provisions to target children in sex-segregated spaces. After lawmakers in Gainesville, Fla., and Kalamazoo, Mich., enacted gender identity protections, conservatives flooded the airwaves with a commercial that featured a young girl with long, blond hair, entering a women’s restroom in a park. She was quickly followed by a sinister looking man with a beard. The words on the TV screen warned viewers that their local government had made the man’s actions legal. But the ad proved unpersuasive to the majority of voters who cast their ballots in favor of the anti-discrimination ordinance.
To change the tide on transgender rights, opponents turned their child protection claims up a notch. A 2012 campaign to repeal Anchorage’s gender identity protections aired an advertisement featuring a cartoon man donning a pink dress, red heels and loud makeup. In the ad, he applied for a job at “Carol’s Day Care.” The narrator explained that, as a result of the law, Carol could not “refuse a job to a transvestite who wants to work with toddlers.”
The derogatory word transvestite had a linguistic similarity to the term transgender, encouraging viewers unfamiliar with the identity categories to conflate the two. Anchorage’s voters responded by repealing the city’s sexual orientation and gender identity anti-discrimination provisions. Similar arguments succeeded in Houston and other parts of the country.
Most recently, religious conservatives have used child protection arguments to enact a record number of antitransgender laws. Despite being only halfway complete, 2021 has already become the most dangerous year for transgender people living in the United States. In addition to the attacks on their rights, transgender individuals have been subjected to unprecedented levels of violence in the past six months.
Conservative activists’ argument is no longer that transgender rights creates a loophole that nefarious individuals will exploit, but rather a new spin on the anti-LGBTQ rights arguments of the 1970s and 1980s. They claim parents and friends are pressuring children to identify as transgender and that these children will “grow out” of their transgender identity if adults prevent them from transitioning.
These arguments remain rooted in the false premise that queer identity is preventable. However, doctors emphasize that what is best for children is allowing them the opportunity to explore their gender identity and transition under the care of trained professionals. Not allowing these children to transition has been shown to produce higher risks of anxiety, depression and suicide.
The current wave of antitransgender legislation is grounded in a long-standing narrative that LGBTQ individuals and rights are dangerous to children. Yet, that claim has been false for a half century, and remains so today. This fearmongering has empowered legislators to adopt laws that harm children in the name of protecting them.