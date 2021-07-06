In the 1970s, in the wake of the Stonewall Uprising and building on the success of the civil rights movement, the newly solidified gay rights movement began making gains, especially at the local level. Horrified, religious conservatives rose to power in part through claims that gay and lesbian rights were harmful to children. Religious rights activists insisted that same-sex sexuality was both immoral and a choice, one that children would succumb to if they were not taught early and often that homosexuality was dangerous and socially unacceptable. In their view, gay adults served as role models for homosexuality. To protect children from these influences, Christian conservatives claimed, the state had to restrict gay and lesbian people’s rights.