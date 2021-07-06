On Friday, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote to the USADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency to scold them for banning marijuana despite WADA’s medical director’s acknowledgment that it was not a performance-enhancing drug. They went on to note that “states across the country and governments around the world are increasingly legalizing marijuana, recognizing that it makes little sense to treat cannabis the same as other more destructive and addictive substances, such as opioids,” and that all four major professional sports leagues have recently removed penalties for positive marijuana tests or stopped testing for the drug altogether. All of this is true, and none of it matters, because the problem is not USADA or WADA. Like the tax-exempt nonprofits and universities who had to decline to work with my company, they’re just doing what they have to do to keep the lights on. The problem is a federal marijuana policy that seems, in Thomas’s words, “more episodic than coherent.” If Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez want to take someone to task, they should start with their colleagues, and they can end with President Biden.