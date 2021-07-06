Clearly, even faced with such a threat, Putin may still choose not to cooperate. He may think Biden is bluffing, since some U.S. allies, who’ve become increasingly reliant on Russia-supplied energy, would be hurt by the sanctions. Putin may also hope to extract concessions from the U.S. in exchange for cooperation — for instance, acquiescence to Russia’s domestic Internet censorship as a cybersecurity issue, a long-standing Russian priority. He might not try merely to avoid future sanctions, which Putin likely considers an inevitable and even acceptable cost of forcing Washington to deal with Moscow as a great power. Putin also faces an assortment of domestic political challenges, including a new wave of coronavirus cases, potential inflation and upcoming elections in the Duma, the lower house of Russia’s legislature, in September. He may hope to delay any serious negotiations with Washington until he is in a stronger position at home.