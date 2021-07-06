The surprisingly bipartisan enthusiasm for the subject of UAPs merits a cautionary warning, and that is exactly what the Atlantic’s Sarah Scoles provided in her preemptive takedown of how the media would cover the report: “Reporters have taken sources at their word without corroborating data, let documented contradictions slide by, and glossed over the motivations of both outside agitators and government insiders. Reports of UFOs always come with a dearth of information; right now, we need to weigh what little we have carefully and stick to the standards of skepticism that we would apply to anything else.”