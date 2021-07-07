GOP elected officials at the state and federal levels pushed legislation to end and prevent campus demonstrations and punish those who organized and participated in them. Many, like Ronald Reagan, also advocated harsh use of the police to break up demonstrations, student strikes and building takeovers. By February 1969, the legislatures of California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, New York, Washington state and Wisconsin passed bills to punish student demonstrators through expulsion, revocation of financial assistance, fines and imprisonment. In 1969 alone, the California legislature produced more than 70 bills aiming to limit campus activism. At the federal level, Republican congressmen proposed revoking university funds if college administrators themselves did not punish demonstrators. President Nixon even reminded university presidents of the effectiveness of expulsion threats, which carried implications for the Vietnam draft.