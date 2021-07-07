Decades ago, it was the conservative commentators William F. Buckley Jr. and M. Stanton Evans who led the charge against what they perceived as progressivism in academia. While in college, both had been members of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) created by conservative writers at the Freeman and Human Events magazines in the early 1950s. The ISI aimed to be a bulwark against what these writers decried as liberally biased education. ISI offered books, magazines, pamphlets and other media to communicate conservative ideas to college students.
After leaving college, Buckley and Evans produced book-length works lamenting bias in the academy. In Buckley’s 1951 “God and Man at Yale: The Superstitions of ‘Academic Freedom,’ ” he eloquently chided his alma mater as capitalizing on financial contributions from religious alumni while “persuading the sons of these supporters to be atheistic socialists.” In “Revolt on the Campus” (1961), Evans echoed these charges, complaining that the campus of the 1950s was “a world in which a student of conservative inclination found himself badly in need of help, counsel, and information.”
Buckley and Evans also worked to cultivate activism by conservative students. In the late 1950s, they identified a small group of high school and college students who had campaigned to draft Barry Goldwater for president in 1960, and others who fought to preserve the unpopular anti-communist loyalty oath requirement for recipients of National Defense Education Act funds. In 1960, putting their grievances into action, Buckley and Evans recruited these younger students to form Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a conservative youth club largely based on college campuses. Throughout the group’s early years, YAFers worked to expel moderate and liberal members from their campus student governments and organizations, especially College Republican clubs, and replace them with outspoken conservative leaders.
YAF’s activism, backed by ISI’s intellectual defenses and College Republican clubs’ political organizing skills, set the foundation for the right’s long crusade from within against liberal higher education. And as anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and demands for Black, ethnic and women’s studies programs increasingly made headlines, these organizations got support from conservative political leaders.
GOP elected officials at the state and federal levels pushed legislation to end and prevent campus demonstrations and punish those who organized and participated in them. Many, like Ronald Reagan, also advocated harsh use of the police to break up demonstrations, student strikes and building takeovers. By February 1969, the legislatures of California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, New York, Washington state and Wisconsin passed bills to punish student demonstrators through expulsion, revocation of financial assistance, fines and imprisonment. In 1969 alone, the California legislature produced more than 70 bills aiming to limit campus activism. At the federal level, Republican congressmen proposed revoking university funds if college administrators themselves did not punish demonstrators. President Nixon even reminded university presidents of the effectiveness of expulsion threats, which carried implications for the Vietnam draft.
The conservative efforts didn’t end there. Conservatives also argued that campuses needed more space for right-leaning voices and ideas. This belief spawned an effort to build on ISI’s preexisting efforts to spread conservative ideas on campuses. This new push included founding student clubs, holding workshops, starting newspapers, and launching radio programs and fellowships. Older conservatives, alumni and local businesses chipped in to fund these groups, activities and outlets; national direct mail campaigns helped as well.
By 1968, ISI journals appeared at public and private universities including Harvard and Yale, and the Universities of Missouri and Wisconsin. Although YAF’s publications and broadcasts did not have ISI’s intellectual overtone, they, too, tried to interject a conservative perspective into campus discussions. The following year, YAF’s opinion journals and radio shows appeared on campuses across the country, from Duke and Florida Atlantic to Stanford and Southern California.
Regional ISI directors also supported campus clubs, arranged lecture tours for conservative intellectuals such as Russell Kirk and Milton Friedman and prepared “intensive” week-long summer programs intended “to spread around” “the relatively few conservative professors in different disciplines … so that students had access to learn from them, where they couldn’t learn from their own professors.” ISI sourced its speakers by identifying sympathies for classical liberalism or objections to progressivism in publications, then invited these faculty members to become associates. By 1973, the organization had a well-developed list of speakers whom it provided with travel expenses and speaking honoraria.
But even these efforts couldn’t offset the mandatory instruction received by students in college classrooms. So ISI also created fellowship programs to groom young traditionalists for the professorate. The Richard Weaver and Henry Salvatori Fellowships were awarded to nearly a dozen graduate students each year, guaranteeing a continuous conservative ideological pipeline into the academy, however thin its stream. According to one fellowship recipient, many young graduates would turn away from college teaching and research for careers in private industry were it not for funding provided by these grants.
Conservatives did not win the campus wars, nor did they meaningfully pull faculties to the right. Yet, their pro-war and anti-civil rights activism certainly threw sand into the gears of liberal efforts. For example, YAF lawsuits against trustees and administrators forced institutions to remain open during student antiwar and civil rights strikes of the 1960s and 1970s. These legal efforts, combined with broad support from conservative alumni and donors, helped shape administrative decisions on matters of student conduct and the bounds of speech and assembly on campus in the decades to come.
Many contemporary efforts are echoes of those from the 1960s. Conservatives still fight to take over campus Republican clubs. Organizations such as ISI, the Institute for Humane Studies, the Claremont Institute and the Heritage Foundation continue the decades-long offer of financial gifts to aspiring conservative students as well as continuous professional development trainings. Today, national conservative organizations and GOP leaders have expanded the practice of monitoring, exposing and banning perceived liberalism in American higher education, not just by supplementing conservative ideas or punishing demonstrators, but also by promoting bad-faith legislation aimed at faculty and curriculums directly.
When understood in this historical context, it becomes clear that complaints about critical race theory are not genuine objections to one type of idea or teaching. Instead, this grievance is part of a far longer and larger campaign to reshape campuses by elevating conservative views and quashing liberal ones. The key goal is fostering conservatism among younger Americans, and guarding against exposure to ideas that might challenge such a worldview, no matter how accurate. Although such efforts are unlikely to transform faculties, they could well prompt trustees and administrators to crack down, as they did decades ago.