But gender — the meaning we make of sex — is something we impose onto objects, ideas, people and language. We can pull back those impositions, or make new ones. We did that in the 1970s by marketing and conceiving of “boys’ stuff” as safe and acceptable for girls. But we’ve never done the opposite. The way to make all kids comfortable accessing both sides of the pink/blue divide is to make things associated with girls — dolls, dresses, anything pink — ungendered, by normalizing them for boys. We can stop thinking of cooking and child care as “girls’ stuff” and market Easy-Bake Ovens and toy strollers to all kids. We can show children counter-stereotypical images of girls playing with cars and boys with dollhouses, which studies show are effective at opening kids’ minds. Even if we make pink footballs and purple sparkly Legos to try to bring more girls into the fold, we can make boys feel safe using them, too.