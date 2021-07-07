In this environment, Gutmann’s standing as an esteemed political philosopher and university president uniquely positions her to help achieve Biden’s goal of rebuilding alliances. German media have responded to her appointment in predictably positive ways. Ignoring that Gutmann has, in essence, run a large company for almost two decades (Penn is Pennsylvania’s second largest private employer) they have instead embraced her identity as an Ivy League scholar. “The Boor [Grenell] is Succeeded by a University President” gushed one respectable German paper. This impression will empower Gutmann as she seeks to recapture the hearts and minds of German elites. After years of estrangement, it might be the perfect time for another university president.