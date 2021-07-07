The third question is what to do about the U.S. addiction to economic sanctions. Name a foreign affairs problem, and it seems like sanctions are the policy of first resort. The bipartisan enthusiasm for this policy tool is strong, representing a startling turnaround from a generation ago. What is weird is that sanctions are being asked to do more and more despite a lack of evidence that they are working more effectively than they did in the past. Thankfully, this is an area where the Biden administration is looking to make some changes.