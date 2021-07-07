In response, Musgrave’s occasional co-author Dan Nexon released a Twitter thread on the question warning academics against being patient zero for toxic ideas, noting, “Most articles are small drops in a pool of scholarly knowledge; as individual works, they’re often wrong and almost never even remotely dispositive.” He added, “I wager that any given IR [international relations] scholar can name multiple articles that have had some impact on policy debates that we know are deeply flawed — to the extent that we can’t understand how they were published in major journals.”
Musgrave and Nexon should be lauded for discussing how academic political science needs to discipline itself to allow for responsible policy engagement. Nexon graciously cites “The Ideas Industry” book to suggest that academics always remember to hawk their own ideas in the spirit of public intellectuals rather than as thought leaders. Musgrave is correct to point out how academic ideas can wreak havoc when some think-tanker engages in “gain of function” research.
This self-flagellation, however, omits another way in which academic IR scholars need to act as public intellectuals. Academia is hardly the only place where interesting ideas can mutate into toxic policy agendas. Indeed, the swamp inside the Beltway is a far more fecund environment to generate bad policy ideas. Just as biological research labs need to identify the origins and characteristics of a new pathogen, social science researchers can do the same for policy doctrines that emerge from the Beltway.
In one of the first long-form policy essays I ever wrote, I noted:
[A] singularly useful purpose of social scientists is to play the role of the critic. Politicians have the incentive to use dubious theories when they are politically expedient. Academics use theories for their theoretical and empirical rigor that may be emotionally appealing but wrong. This is useful to policymakers, because it tells them which theories should be ignored and which merit further attention. Scholarly criticism can make a difference.
The best pieces of policy-relevant scholarship are the ones that address some folk theorem that is accepted wisdom within the corridors of power but turns out to rest on shaky intellectual foundations. The two papers I published on international security — one on whether China’s holding of U.S. debt translated into foreign policy leverage, the other on whether U.S. military primacy translated into foreign economic policy gains — were intended to perform precisely this kind of intellectual arbitrage.
Looking at the Biden administration’s foreign policy plans, I can think of multiple issues on which academics would be well-placed to question underlying assumptions. The first, which the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has occasionally addressed, is the new bipartisan enthusiasm for industrial policy. Maybe such policies will work, but the “ifs” are massive.
The second question is what to do about Afghanistan. Again, this is an area where the bipartisan consensus is that it’s time to get out. It is difficult to argue against that notion. Still, the decision and implementation need to be clear-eyed about the downsides. I hope that Central Asia experts are thinking about how a Taliban-run Afghanistan affects the region.
The third question is what to do about the U.S. addiction to economic sanctions. Name a foreign affairs problem, and it seems like sanctions are the policy of first resort. The bipartisan enthusiasm for this policy tool is strong, representing a startling turnaround from a generation ago. What is weird is that sanctions are being asked to do more and more despite a lack of evidence that they are working more effectively than they did in the past. Thankfully, this is an area where the Biden administration is looking to make some changes.
To be sure, academics need to police themselves so that their ideas are not accidentally weaponized. But academics must also recognize that weaponized ideation is hardly unique to the academy. There are a lot of bad policy ideas out there. The academy excels at training people to critique bad ideas to death. Let us put that training to good use.