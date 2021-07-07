Authoritarians use propaganda and corruption to get their people to see violence differently — as a civic duty and a righteous course of action when the nation is threatened. And so it is today with the Republican Party, many members of which have decreed that nothing is off the table, including violence, in pursuit of the goal of getting back into power and staying there for good. That is one lesson of Jan. 6 and the party’s resolute defense of it. “That’s what we f-----g need to have, 30,000 guns up here,” said one participant on that day, frustrated that he wasn’t entering the Capitol more rapidly. “Next trip,” someone answered him.