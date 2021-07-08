What if, when we talk to our children about illness, we consistently added the other half of the message? When we tell them to wash their hands, we can explain that it’s not just to protect themselves but to protect their family and friends too. We can explain that staying home from school when they are ill protects the other children in the class, their teachers, and the bus drivers. We can model this behavior ourselves by staying home from work when we are ill — every time. (If we were really serious about protecting others, we’d ensure every employed person has sick leave and is encouraged to use it.)