Biden’s plan simply rehashes decades of failed policy. The administration hopes to rely heavily on private investment and public-private partnerships to reform Central America. Harris boasted that she had obtained new commitments from major corporations such as Nestlé, Microsoft and Mastercard to invest in countries there. But the low-wage model of economic development that privileges foreign investors is not going to bring either security or prosperity to Central America. In fact, this system is precisely what has kept Central America largely poor, violent and corrupt for more than a century. It’s what brought the revolutions of the 1970s and ’80s, and the wave of out-migration that has only grown since the ’90s.