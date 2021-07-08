Haiti, whose name is a remembrance of the island’s Taíno inhabitants, was the site of Christopher Columbus’s first expedition. The next century of Haitian history was the history of colonization condensed: the exploitation of Indigenous labor and the destruction of Indigenous lives, the kidnapping and importation of enslaved African people, cultural and linguistic influences on the world (hurricane, barbecue and hammock all come from Taíno) and armed resistance from Black and Indigenous people. For example, in 1522 a group of 20 African enslaved people liberated themselves from Diego Columbus’s plantation and joined the rebellion already in progress being led by the Taíno prince Enriquillo.