Indeed, fascists believed that elections and patriotism were essentially opposed because the true leader was not necessarily the one who got the most votes. As Benito Mussolini wrote in “Doctrine of Fascism” in 1932, “Fascism is therefore opposed to that form of democracy which equates a nation to the majority, lowering it to the level of the largest number; but it is the purest form of democracy if the nation be considered as it should be from the point of view of quality rather than quantity, as an idea, the mightiest because the most ethical, the most coherent, the truest, expressing itself in a people as the conscience and will of the few, if not, indeed, of one.”