Consider the story of James T.S. Taylor, one of the 256 Black men from Albemarle County, Va. who fought for the Union army. Taylor undertook a perilous journey from Charlottesville to the Union lines in Arlington, Va. to enlist. He then chronicled his wartime service with the 2nd Regiment of the United States Colored Troops in letters to the New York-based Black newspaper the Anglo-African. The men of the 2nd sought to extend “liberty and freedom to the oppressed of our native land,” Taylor explained. Alluding to the Confederate practice of giving “no quarter” to Black troops, Taylor voiced the USCT men’s determination “never to be taken prisoner by the rebels and butchered in cold blood by them.” “If it should be inquired about us in after times,” he wrote, “it shall be said that we died upon the battlefield.”