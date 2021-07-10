While Haiti’s national leaders have always broadcast a powerful anti-colonial message, in practice they maintained a very colonial relationship with much of the population. They largely continued to see the plantation model, or various updates on it, as the only viable one for Haiti. They refused to support the small-scale agriculture that brought substantial, and often unrecognized, economic benefits to residents by allowing them to maintain their individual and community freedom. Legitimately concerned with the impact of how the outside world viewed Haiti, leaders and intellectuals celebrated Haiti as an example of Black excellence, but they also frequently denigrated their country’s religious and cultural practices in ways that echoed the racist writings of outsiders. The result has been a kind of stalemate between the rural and urban poor and Haitian elites and leaders, who often turn to support from outside the country to help sustain their power.