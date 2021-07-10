This is not to say that Adams is the herald of a resurgent moderate wing in the party. Indeed, it is not even clear he is a moderate. He’s a self-described progressive who supports a temporary surtax on the rich to help those who suffered most during the pandemic, significantly expanded green infrastructure and allowing noncitizen immigrants to vote in municipal elections. And of course, when the counting of ranked-choice ballots was done, he had edged out his nearest rival, the technocratic former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, by a mere percentage point. Nonetheless, Adams reminded us that less educated voters who make up most of the party have different priorities than the progressive left — notably on crime, a major issue in the race.