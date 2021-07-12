Western academics also feel the heat. A team of researchers from the University of California at Berkeley consulted with the government on how to teach history but found “multiple points of view, debate and discussion are discouraged” in favor of a narrative that shines the best possible light on Kagame’s presidency. When Colgate professor Susan Thomson did fieldwork in the rural southwestern part of the country, she found schools teaching students that “deep seated and seething ethnic hatred that Hutu have for Tutsi is the root of the Rwandan disease.” After she published her research, she was declared persona non grata and told her fieldwork was “against national unity and reconciliation.” This depends on a stark reading of the past that vilifies the Hutu in perpetuity and keeps them from participating in an inclusive government — which now does not exist despite propagandistic claims to the contrary. This creates widespread resentments and a threat to long-term stability.