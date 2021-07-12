Daniel Deudney and John Ikenberry wrote a long essay for Foreign Policy this month declaring that Biden is resuscitating the Rooseveltian model of domestic and foreign affairs: “Like Roosevelt’s model, the Biden strategy is to reverse a rising, global illiberal and autocratic tide by deepening and modernizing liberal democracy. In effect, Biden seeks to show that not only is America still America, but it’s ready to do again what it has successfully done before.”
It’s an ambitious, interesting argument for a couple of reasons. Substantively, Deudney and Ikenberry argue that Roosevelt was the first U.S. president to appreciate the unprecedented degree of interdependence and the necessity of the modern liberal state to regulate its vicissitudes. This approach also stressed the necessity of the United States to act as a bulwark against the rising tide of authoritarianism. In the 21st century, it is easy to see how one could add climate change to the mix and see the renewed relevance of the Rooseveltian tradition.
Deudney and Ikenberry are also making an interesting meta-argument. As they note, the very concept of “Rooseveltian” is novel, which is a surprising fact about America’s only four-term president. Indeed, I first thought they meant Teddy Roosevelt, who pursued an interesting and activist foreign policy of his own. They mean FDR however — as Deudney and Ikenberry note, “one looks in vain for a Rooseveltian tradition among the various vibrant schools of [current] U.S. foreign policy.”
The obvious historical rejoinder to this point is that while FDR was a consequential foreign policy president, he consciously viewed himself as embodying the Wilsonian tradition (FDR served as Wilson’s assistant secretary of the Navy). The Duck of Minerva’s Dan Nexon gets at some of the subtext behind this shift to Roosevelt: “In the stylized version, Wilson got it right, but couldn’t sell his vision at home; this failure paved the way for World War II and, perhaps ironically, created the conditions for Roosevelt to put liberal internationalism into practice. Given the total collapse in Wilson’s reputation, this story is at lot less appealing than it used to be. Shifting from Wilson to Roosevelt makes sense.”
There is a deeper problem with Deudney and Ikenberry’s argument, however, which is that there are multiple ways in which the Biden team is trying to swim against the current on interdependence. From its focus on building supply chain resilience to its efforts to develop an industrial policy to the cognitive dissonance in its interim strategic guidance, this administration is responding to interdependence by trying to reduce it. Since interdependence is the principle value-added of the Rooseveltian lens, that could be a conceptual problem.
I suspect, however, that Deudney and Ikenberry know this already. Their essay is in part a description of what is happening in Biden world. It is also, in part, an effort to tell the Biden folks how the world could be. One can only hope that they read this essay with care.