But now, an even bigger question is: What about old buildings in other parts of the state, some of which were constructed before 1974, when many Florida counties, in unincorporated areas outside of cities, didn’t have building codes or had a patchwork, and which today don’t have 40-year inspections at all? The fact is, preventing further tragedies will necessitate tighter condominium inspection laws at the state level. For if history is any guide, some local governments will pass measures to inspect their old buildings, while others, who’ve fallen prey to the lure of development dollars, will not.