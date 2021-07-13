Among those who support the right to repair is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Last week, before the executive order was announced, he released a video in which he said “It’s time to recognize the right to repair more fully.” He lamented that Apple had changed from its roots supporting tinkerers and fixers; part of the original Apple II computer’s success was attributable the fact it came with the full schematics and wiring diagrams, Wozniak noted. Now, Apple issues legal threats to repairers that share similar information about its latest models. Companies inhibit right to repair “because it gives the companies power, control, over everything,” Wozniak said. “And I guess in a lot of people’s minds power over others equates to money and profits. Hey, Is it your computer or is it some company’s computer? Think about that.”