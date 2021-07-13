Vaccinating children would eliminate the need to choose between keeping them safe and restoring a sense of normalcy for them. After all, children will be going back to indoor classrooms this fall; children are subject to testing every time they get the sniffles; children have to wear masks, even in hot weather, and children are missing out on the swim lessons and birthday parties that still haven’t resumed in parts of the United States. Even when children engage in these activities, parents continue to worry about the looming risk of the variant du jour.