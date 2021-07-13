Less famous than Lindbergh and Coughlin, though well known in certain circles, were those who rejected democracy altogether. They included Henry George Curtiss of the American Nationalist Party, who beginning in 1935 published a weekly antisemitic newsletter called “American Bulletin: The White Man’s Viewpoint,” which claimed to be the only National Socialist paper in the United States. As war broke out in 1939, Curtiss complained: “Democracy, democracy, democracy. They throw it in our faces. You hear it on all sides until you get sick of it. What is democracy? It is a rotten form of weakness, a defeatist and pacifist attitude that only can mean defeat. I say to hell with democracy and up with the banner of American nationalism! America is for the white, Christian, Americans. …”